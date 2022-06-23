NO. 22-4-01029-8 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-01029-8 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

IN RE THE ESTATE OF

EVA W. LOUIE, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above captioned Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: June 23, 2022

Personal Representative:

SHARON WAH LOUIE

Attorney for the

Personal Representative:

CHARLES LEHMAN, WSBA #28436

Address for Mailing or Service:

LEHMAN LAW GROUP PLLC

ATTN: Charles Lehman 6513 132nd Ave NE – Ste. 366

Kirkland, WA 98033

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: King County Superior Court 22-4-01029-8 SEA

Dated: June 21, 2022

LEHMAN LAW GROUP PLLC

/s/ Charles H. Lehman

Charles H. Lehman, WSBA #28436

Of Attorneys for Petitioner

Address for Mailing or Service: LEHMAN LAW GROUP PLLC

6513 132nd Ave NE – Ste. 366 Kirkland, WA 98033

IDX-957328

June 23, 30, July 7, 2022