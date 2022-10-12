No.: 22-4-00981-34-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No.: 22-4-00981-34

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.020

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF THURSTON

IN RE THE ESTATE OF:

MARIA ANTONIA ROBINSON,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named

below has been duly appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, must present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing a copy of the claim to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, as well as file the original claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020; or (2) four (4) months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

October 12, 2022

Personal Representative:

Jennifer Leslie Duffield

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

Julie M. Fulks

Address for Mailing or Service:

6963 Littlerock Road SW

Tumwater, WA 98512

Court of probate proceedings and

cause number:

Thurston County Superior Court

22-4-00981-34 DATED THIS 4th DAY OF October, 2022.

WORTH LAW GROUP, P.S.

/s/Julie M. Fulks

Julie M. Fulks WSBA No. 57490

Attorney for Personal Representative DX-964503

October 12, 19, 26, 2022