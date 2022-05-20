NO. 22-4-00931-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In The Matter of the Estate Of

SIDNEY EDWARD BRITTON,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as the Administrator of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Administrator or the attorneys of record at the addresses stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS With Clerk of Court:

May 20, 2022.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

May 20, 2022

DATED this 20 day of April 2022.

Administrator

/s/Cody J. Britton

5732 51st Ave. Ct. W.

University Place, WA 98467

TEL: 253-248-9216

Frederick Hetter

Attorneys at Law

2831 Chambers Bay Dr.

Steilacoom, WA 98388

(253) 759-6853

IDX-954888

May 20, 27, June 3, 2022