No. 22-4-00889-2

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Non-Probate Estate of: DARLENE MEAD,

Deceased.

Non-Probate Notice to Creditors-

RCW 11.42.030

The Notice Agent named below has

elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the state of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed. Any person having a claim against

the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within

the later of:

(1) Thirty (30) days after the Notice

Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.010 (2)(c); or (2) Four (4) months after the date of

the first publication of the Notice.

If the claim is not presented within

this time frame, the claim is forever barred except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and RCW 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

The Notice Agent declares under

penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Washington on August 29, 2022, at Fircrest, Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct. Cynthia Argo, Notice Agent

Presented by:

Minta A. Andreve, WSBA No. 53966

1021 Regents Blvd.

Fircrest, Washington 98466

Attorneys for Notice Agent

DATE OF FILING:

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

September 1, 2022

IDX-961952

September 1, 8, 15, 2022