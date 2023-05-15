No. 22-4-00888-4

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: STEPHANIE STRAMPE,

Individual.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tamara Beltz, the Guardian/Conservator of STEPHANIE STRAMPE has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County: 6907 32nd Street Ct. W, University Place, WA 98466-5300, with a legal description of:

SECTION 10 TOWNSHIP 20 RANGE E 02 QUARTER 44 THE ESTATES AT SUMMER LANE: L 16 EASE OF REC TOG/W UNDIV INT IN TRACTS A, B, C, D, E, F & G OUT OF 02-20-10-4-030 & 4-187 SEG 2020-0006 JP 6/27/19 JP

Situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Parcel Id: 4003470160

for the gross sum of $701,200.00, Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after May 26, 2023. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date. DATE OF PUBLICATION: May 15, 2023

Des Moines Elder Law

c/o Ermin Ciric

612 South 227th Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

206-212-0220

Presented by:

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

By /s/ Ermin Ciric

Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611

Attorneys for Guardian/Conservator

IDX-976856

May 15, 2023