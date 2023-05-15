No. 22-4-00888-4
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
RCW 11.56.100
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: STEPHANIE STRAMPE,
Individual.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tamara Beltz, the Guardian/Conservator of STEPHANIE STRAMPE has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County: 6907 32nd Street Ct. W, University Place, WA 98466-5300, with a legal description of:
SECTION 10 TOWNSHIP 20 RANGE E 02 QUARTER 44 THE ESTATES AT SUMMER LANE: L 16 EASE OF REC TOG/W UNDIV INT IN TRACTS A, B, C, D, E, F & G OUT OF 02-20-10-4-030 & 4-187 SEG 2020-0006 JP 6/27/19 JP
Situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.
Parcel Id: 4003470160
for the gross sum of $701,200.00, Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after May 26, 2023. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date. DATE OF PUBLICATION: May 15, 2023
Des Moines Elder Law
c/o Ermin Ciric
612 South 227th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
206-212-0220
Presented by:
DES MOINES ELDER LAW
By /s/ Ermin Ciric
Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611
Attorneys for Guardian/Conservator
IDX-976856
May 15, 2023