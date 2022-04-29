NO. 22-4-00824-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-00824-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF PIERCE IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAN DORMAN SMITH, Deceased

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Aministrators or the Co-Aministrators’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Aministrators served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1) (c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

April 29, 2022

Publication: Tacoma Daily Index

Personal Representative:

Stacey A. Smith

Attorneys for the Personal Representative:

LORAN & RITCHIE P.S.

Joseph J. Loran

Address for Mailing or Service:

615 Commerce Street, Suite 103

Tacoma, Washington 98402

(253) 383-7123 Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number: Pierce County Superior Court

# 22-4-00824-8

DATED this 19th day of April, 2022.

/s/JOSEPH J. LORAN, WSBA #14746

Attorneys for Personal Representative

IDX-953049

April 29, May 6, 13, 2022