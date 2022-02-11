No. 22-4-00819-6 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-00819-6 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

ESTATE OF ANN R. WIBORG, Deceased. The personal representatives named below have been appointed and have qualified as personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the matter as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by (1) serving on or mailing to the personal representatives or the personal representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim, and (2) filing the original claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the personal representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE: February 11, 2022

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



ATTORNEYS FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES:

Heidi L. G. Orr

Lane Powell PC

1420 Fifth Avenue, Suite 4200

PO Box 91302

Seattle, Washington 98111 9402

Telephone: (206) 223 7000

Facsimile: (206) 223 7107 PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES:

BNY Mellon, N.A.

Linda Selfors

IDX-948421

February 11, 18, 25, 2022