No: 22-4-00626-34-Notice to Creditors

No: 22-4-00626-34

Probate Notice to Creditors

RCW 11.40.020, 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR COUNTY OF THURSTON

FAMILY AND JUVENILE COURT

In the Matter of the Estate of PATRICIA ELLEN GOODELL, Deceased The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be present within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.041 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: July 1, 2022

Personal Representative: LONNIE GOODELL

Attorney for Personal Representative: June Weppler, WSBA# 30504

Address for Mailing or Service: 208 Lee St SW Suite 108, Tumwater, WA 98501

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: THURSTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CAUSE NUMBER 22-4-00626-34

July 1, 8, 15, 2022