NO. 22-4-00596-6

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.28.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of,

MERLE J. WOOD, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as proved in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below a copy of the claim and file the original claim with this Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as proved under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

April 19, 2022

DATED this 14th day of April, 2021.

/s/PETER M. RITCHIE,

WSBA #41293

Meyer, Fluegge & Tenney, P.S.

Attorneys for Petitioner/

Personal Representative

Shelley Morgan

LAW OFFICES OF

MEYER, FLUEGGE & TENNEY, P.S.

230 South Second Street

P.O. Box 22680

Yakima, WA 98907-2680

Telephone (509) 575-8500

IDX-952761

April 19, 26, May 3, 2022