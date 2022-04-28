No: 22-4-00590-7

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

The Non-Probate Estate of

JESSICA A. NITKA, Deceased

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of filing a copy of this notice with the court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of another person acting as notice agent or the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11 .42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims both against the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication: April 28, 2022

Address for Mailing or Service:

Pathway Law, PC

14900 Interurban Ave. S. Ste. 281

Tukwila, WA 98168

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct.

Signed this 2nd day of February, 2022 at Fresno, CA

/s/Michelle Selvans, Notice Agent

/s/Eleanor H. Doermann, WSBA #45967

Attorney for Notice Agent

IDX-953410

April 28, May 5, 12, 2022