NO. 22-4-00584-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF HAROLD E. JOHNSON, deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as of June 23, 2022, as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: July 15, 2022

Personal Representative: Harold E. Johnson, Jr. Address for Mailing or Service: Harold E. Johnson Jr. c/o Jeff Smyth, Resident Agent 2025 First Avenue, Suite 1140 Seattle, WA 98121 Attorney for the Personal Representative:

Jeff Smyth, Esq. Smyth & Mason, PLLC Address for Mailing or Service:

2025 First Avenue, Suite 1140 Seattle, WA 98121 Court of probate proceedings and Cause No.:

Pierce County Superior Court Cause No.: 22-4-00584-2 Presented by:

SMYTH & MASON, PLLC

s/Jeff Smyth Jeff Smyth, WSBA #6291

Attorneys for the Estate of Harold E. Johnson

IDX-958903

July 15, 22, 29, 2022