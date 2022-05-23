NO. 22-4-00545-18-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-00545-18

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KITSAP COUNTY

IN PROBATE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROGER A. BIRD and MARY LOU BIRD, Deceased. The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 20, 2022

Personal Representative:

Shannon M. Myers

Registered Agent/Attorney for Estate: Bruce A. Buskirk, WSBA #7876

Buskirk Legal PC

1.253.677.8188

Address for mailing or service:

8116 State Route 302 NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98329

IDX-954768

May 23, 31, June 6, 2022