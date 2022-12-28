No. 22-4-00511-21-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-00511-21

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR LEWIS COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of

KYON C. BRUNDAGE, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Kyon C. Brundage. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: December 28, 2022

Personal Representative:

LISA GRIFFITHS

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

Marissa Y. Jay, WSBA#55593

Address for Mailing or Service: c/o Buzzard O’Rourke, PS

314 Harrison Avenue

P.O. Box 59

Centralia, WA 98531

IDX-968974

December 28, 2022, January 4, 11, 2023