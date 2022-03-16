No. 22-4-00438-2-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-00438-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re Estate of Karen Leah Hominda, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of filing February 28, 2022

Date of first publication March 16, 2022.

Personal Representative: Leah Goodwin

Address for mailing or service: 16714 Meridian E Ste 9

Puyallup, WA 98375

Court of probate proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court

Cause number: 22-4-00438-2

DATED this 14th day of March, 2022.

HONEYCUTT & HARRIS, PLLC

/s/ TONIA HONEYCUTT, WSBA 47776

Attorney for Personal Representative

253-260-4655

IDX-950574

March 16, 23, 30, 2022