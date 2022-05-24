NO. 22-4-00425-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-00425-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re the Estate of GORDON K. SMITH, Deceased. The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate.

Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court.

The claim must be presented within the later of:

1. Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or

2. Four months after the date of first publication of the notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Publication: Tacoma Daily Index

First Date of Publication: May 24, 2022

Personal Representative:

Marietta Hope Brown

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

Stephanie Haslam

Address for Mailing or Service: Compassionate Legal Care, PLLC

301 NE 100th Street, Suite 310

Seattle, WA 98125

IDX-955212

May 24, 31, June 7, 2022