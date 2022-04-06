NO. 22-4-00420-0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DOB: 08/14/1932

DOD: 12/17/2020

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE IN RE THE ESTATE OF: GEORGE ELLA HINTON,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, Jesse A. Hinton, has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of the above entitled Estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on said Personal Representative or Jeanne E. Betzendorfer, attorney of record for the Estate, at the address below stated, and file the same with the Clerk of said Court, together with proof of such service, within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the date of filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or the same will be barred.

DATE of First Publication: 4/6/22

DATE of filing Notice to Creditors:

4/4/22

/s/Jesse A. Hinton

Administrator

10423 98th St. SW

Lakewood, WA 98498

Gravis Law

/s/ Jeanne E. Betzendorfer

WSBA 14718

Attorney for Estate

7350 Cirque Dr. W. # 102

University Place, WA 98467

253-343-0437

IDX-952010

April 6, 13, 20, 2022