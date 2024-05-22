No. 22-4-00364-5
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
RCW 11.56.100
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: JAMES OSBORN,
Individual.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tamara Beltz, the Guardian/Conservator of James Osborn has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County: 2102 E. 63rd Street, Tacoma, WA 98404, with a property description of:
LOTS 1 AND 2. BLOCK 90 MCCOY’S ADDITION TO TACOMA, W.T., ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 2 OF PLATS AT PAGE 77, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.
Parcel Id: 5625003811
for the gross sum of three hundred thousand ($300,000.00) with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after June 10, 2024. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date. DATE OF PUBLICATION: May 22, 2024
Des Moines Elder Law
c/o Michelle Branstetter
612 South 227th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
206-212-0220
Presented by:
DES MOINES ELDER LAW
By /s/ Ermin Ciric Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611
Attorneys for
Guardian/Conservator
IDX-996523
May 22, 2024