No. 22-4-00364-5

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: JAMES OSBORN,

Individual.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tamara Beltz, the Guardian/Conservator of James Osborn has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County: 2102 E. 63rd Street, Tacoma, WA 98404, with a property description of:

LOTS 1 AND 2. BLOCK 90 MCCOY’S ADDITION TO TACOMA, W.T., ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 2 OF PLATS AT PAGE 77, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Parcel Id: 5625003811

for the gross sum of three hundred thousand ($300,000.00) with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after June 10, 2024. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date. DATE OF PUBLICATION: May 22, 2024

Des Moines Elder Law

c/o Michelle Branstetter

612 South 227th Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

206-212-0220

Presented by:

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

By /s/ Ermin Ciric Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611

Attorneys for

Guardian/Conservator

IDX-996523

May 22, 2024