NO. 22-4-00362-9-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-00362-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Estate of KEITH HOWARD,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed Karie J. Howard Lanham as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing with the Court the original of the signed Creditor’s Claim, and (ii) By serving upon or mailing by first class mail to me at the address provided below a copy of the signed Creditor’s Claim. The Claim must be presented by the later to occur of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice to you as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the Claim is not presented within the foregoing time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: March 16, 2022 BENJAMIN LAW GROUP, PLLC

By s/Andrew L. Benjamin ANDREW L. BENJAMIN WSBA No. 15223

Attorney for the Estate Address for Mailing of Service:

Estate of Keith Howard

c/o Benjamin Law Group, PLLC 4616 25th Avenue N.E., #311

Seattle, WA 98105

206-622-8953

IDX-950599

March 16, 23, 30, 2022