NO. 22-4-00357-2-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-00357-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re The Estate of:

PATRICIA LOUISE FLETCHER,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed Edward V. Malveaux as Personal Representative of the Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 18, 2022

Last Date of Publication: April 1, 2022

Deadline for filing claims: July 18, 2022

Estate Administrator: Edward V. Malveaux

Address for Mailing the Personal Representative:

3809 North 22nd Street, Tacoma, WA 98406

Address for Service: Keith D. Armstrong, Strong International Law Group, LLC

841 174th Street South, Spanaway, WA 98387-9105

Court of probate proceedings: Superior Court No. 22-4-00357-2

Pierce County Superior Court, Room 110

930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

March 18, 25, April 1, 2022