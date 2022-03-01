NO 22-4-00324-6-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO 22-4-00324-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Matter of the Estates of:

STANLEY B. WALDREF, JR. and JANET E. WALDREF, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estates. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in R.C.W. 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under R.C.W. 11.40.020 (1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in R.C.W. 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 1, 2022

Dated this 24 day of February, 2022.

/s/ Bryan J. Novotney,

Personal Representative

Attorney for Personal Representative:

/s/ KATIE M. HENDRICKS, WSBA #52776

Address for Mailing or Service:

510 East Main, Suite F

Puyallup, WA 98372

253-770-0116

Court for probate proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court

Cause No. 22-4-00324-6

IDX-949530

March 1, 8, 15, 2022