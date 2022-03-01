No. 22-4-00323-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-00323-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

ESTATE OF

SHIRLEY CADLUM ARBIOL, Deceased

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE The above Court has appointed JOSEPH DOMONIC ARBIOL as the Administrator of the above Decedent’s estate.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Estate Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice:

03/01/2022.

Signed /s/DENNIS CASEY

WSBA #14724

Attorney for Administrator of the

above-entitled Estate

Address for Mailing of Service Dennis Casey

Attorney at Law

9012 147th St E

Puyallup, Washington 98375

253-845-1942

IDX-949602

March 1, 8, 15, 2022