No. 22-4-00323-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-00323-8
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY
ESTATE OF
SHIRLEY CADLUM ARBIOL, Deceased
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE The above Court has appointed JOSEPH DOMONIC ARBIOL as the Administrator of the above Decedent’s estate.
Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Estate Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication of this Notice:
03/01/2022.
Signed /s/DENNIS CASEY
WSBA #14724
Attorney for Administrator of the
above-entitled Estate
Address for Mailing of Service Dennis Casey
Attorney at Law
9012 147th St E
Puyallup, Washington 98375
253-845-1942
IDX-949602
March 1, 8, 15, 2022