NO. 22-4-00279-7-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-00279-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In the Matter of the Estate of NIKKI ANN ALEXANDER, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above entitled estate. Any person having a claim against said decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATED this 17 day of March, 2022

Joseph G. Alexander, Personal

Representative of the Estate of Nikki Ann Alexander, Deceased

Name: /s/Joseph G. Alexander

Address: 50 E. Yew Place

Shelton, WA 98584

Attorney for the Personal Representative of the Estate:

/s/GREG S. WEBLEY

WSBA #12875

Attorney at Law

112 West Meeker PO Box 247

Puyallup, Washington 98371

253-841-2382

DATE OF FILING ORIGINAL OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS WITH CLERK OF COURT: March 18, 2022

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

March 24, 2022

Court of Probate Proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court

Cause Number: 22-4-00279-7

IDX-950906

March 24, 31, April 7, 2022