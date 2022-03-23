No. 22-4-00268-37-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-00268-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY Judge: DAVID E. FREEMAN

In the Matter of the Estate of JOAN M. SCHWINDT, Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 23, 2022 CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES: Rachel Schwindt & Sara Crippen

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: Attorney for Personal Representative: Andrew Heinz, WSBA #37086, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225

IDX-950890

March 23, 30, April 6, 2022