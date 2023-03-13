No. 22-4-00255-13-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-00255-13

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR GRANT COUNTY

In Re the Estate of: MARCINE G. WISE, Deceased.

TO: ALL CREDITORS OF THE ABOVE-ENTITLED ESTATE:

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: March 13, 2023

Administrator:

SIGGA E. NICHOLS

Attorney for Administrator: John Luke McKean

Address for Mailing or Service:

704 East Olive Ave Moses Lake, WA 98837

DATED this 6th day of February 2023.

/s/ John Luke McKean John Luke McKean/WSBA #13294 Attorney for Administrator

/s/ Sigga E. Nichols Sigga E. Nichols

Administrator

IDX-972928

March 13, 20, 27, 2023