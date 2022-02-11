NO. 22-4-00255-0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.010)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

SUSAN KAY KEZELE, Deceased.

DOD: November 25, 2021

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Attorney for the Personal Representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative has served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: February 11, 2022

/s/ CAITLIN L. MATNEY

Personal Representative

Attorney for Personal Representative: KEVIN M. BOYLE, WSBA #11296

Address for Mailing/Service: 633 N. Mildred Street, Suite G

Tacoma, WA 98406-1725

253-761-0238

February 11, 18, 25, 2022