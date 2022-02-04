NO. 22-4-00222-3

NONPROBATE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.42.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In re the Estate of: REBECCA SUSAN DURIS, Deceased.

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s declaration and oath was filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate estate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: 2/4/22

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on February 2, 2022 at Tacoma, Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct.

/s/ANN MARIE STURMER,

Notice Agent

Notice Agent: Ann Marie Sturmer

Attorney for the Notice Agent:

Brianne M. Kampbell

Address for Mailing or Service:

Kampbell Legal Planning, PLLC

2501 North Alder Street

Tacoma, WA 98406

253-564-2088

Court of Notice Agent’s oath and declaration and cause number:

Pierce County Superior Court

County-City Building

930 Tacoma Avenue South, Rm. 110

Tacoma, WA 98402

