No. 22-4-00219-3

No. 22-4-00218-5

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: DWAINE SCHAFFNER, Individual. In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: CAROLE SCHAFFNER, Individual.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Northstar Case Management, the Guardian/Conservator of DWAINE SCHAFFNER and Abacus Guardianship, Inc. the Guardian/Conservator of CAROLE SCHAFFNER, have sold by negotiation the following described property located in KING County: 14 M Street NE, Auburn, WA 98002, and legally described as:

Lot 13, Block B, WITT’S FIRST ADDITION TO AUBURN, according to the plat thereof recorded in Volume 21 of Plats, page 21, records of King County, Washington;

TOGETHER WITH that portion of vacated alley adjoining as vacated by Auburn Ordinance No. 3964.

SITUATE in the County of King, State of Washington.

Parcel Id: 949920-0195-00

for the gross sum of two hundred and seventy thousand US dollars ($270,000.00) with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after April 6, 2023. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date. DATE OF PUBLICATION: March 24, 2023

Des Moines Elder Law

612 South 227th Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

206-212-0220

Presented by:

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

By /s/ Ermin Ciric Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611

Robert P. McDonald, WSBA No. 20534

Attorneys for Guardian/Conservator(s)

IDX-973787

March 24, 2023