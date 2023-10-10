No. 22-4-00219-3
No. 22-4-00218-5
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
RCW 11.56.100
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: DWAINE SCHAFFNER,
Individual.
In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: CAROLE SCHAFFNER,
Individual.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Northstar Case Management, the Guardian/Conservator of DWAINE SCHAFFNER and Abacus Guardianship, Inc. the Guardian/Conservator of CAROLE SCHAFFNER, have sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County: 3501 Northshore Blvd. NE, Tacoma, WA 98422, and legally described as:
LOT 5, BLOCK 9, NORTH SHORE COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES DIV 1, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 58 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 1-7, RECODS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
Parcel Id: 640001-179
for the gross sum of two hundred and seventy thousand US dollars ($410,000.00) with one-half escrow fees to be paid by the Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after October 20, 2023. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date.
DATE OF PUBLICATION: October 10, 2023
Des Moines Elder Law
612 South 227th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
206-212-0220
Presented by:
DES MOINES ELDER LAW
By /s/ Ermin Ciric
Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611
Robert P. McDonald, WSBA No. 20534
Attorneys for Guardian/Conservator(s)
IDX-985435
October 10, 2023