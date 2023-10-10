No. 22-4-00219-3

No. 22-4-00218-5

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: DWAINE SCHAFFNER,

Individual.

In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: CAROLE SCHAFFNER,

Individual.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Northstar Case Management, the Guardian/Conservator of DWAINE SCHAFFNER and Abacus Guardianship, Inc. the Guardian/Conservator of CAROLE SCHAFFNER, have sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County: 3501 Northshore Blvd. NE, Tacoma, WA 98422, and legally described as:

LOT 5, BLOCK 9, NORTH SHORE COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES DIV 1, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 58 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 1-7, RECODS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Parcel Id: 640001-179

for the gross sum of two hundred and seventy thousand US dollars ($410,000.00) with one-half escrow fees to be paid by the Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after October 20, 2023. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date.

DATE OF PUBLICATION: October 10, 2023

Des Moines Elder Law

612 South 227th Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

206-212-0220

Presented by:

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

By /s/ Ermin Ciric

Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611

Robert P. McDonald, WSBA No. 20534

Attorneys for Guardian/Conservator(s)

IDX-985435

October 10, 2023