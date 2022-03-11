NO. 22-4-00117-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In the Matter of the Estate of: HARRY ALVIN HUNSBERGER, Deceased.

The undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as the Personal Representative (PR) of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the undersigned personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney of record at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.

Date of First Publication: 3/11/2022

/s/ STEVE TAYLOR

Personal Representative

Presented By: Jesse Edward Yarbrough Attorney at Law

By /s/Jesse Edward Yarbrough

WSBA #16921 Address for Mailing or Service:

Estate of Harry Alvin Hunsberger C/o Jesse Edward Yarbrough

3701 S. 12th Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

Court of probate proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court Cause No. 22-4-00117-1

March 11, 18, 25, 2022