No. 22-4-00099-37-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-00099-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estates of Susan C. Delaney & William F. Delaney, deceased

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed this notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: February 16, 2022

John W. Delaney, Personal Representative

Attorney for Estate: James E. Britain, WSBA# 6456

Barron Smith Daugert PLLC

300 N. Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

(360) 733-0212

IDX-948638

February 16, 23, March 2, 2022