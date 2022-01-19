NO. 22-4-00048-06-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-00048-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON

In the Matter of the Estate of

JAMES A. JOHNSON, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS WITH CLERK OF THE COURT: January 12, 2022 DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: January 19, 2022 /s/ James A. Johnson, Jr. JAMES A. JOHNSON, JR., Personal Representative c/o PETER K. JACKSON

Attorney for the Estate

JACKSON, JACKSON, & KURTZ,

INC., P.S.

P.O. Box 340

Battle Ground, WA 98604

Phone: (360) 687-7106 FAX: (360) 687-3121

IDX-946789

January 19, 26, February 2, 2022