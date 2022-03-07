NO. 22-4-00042-5

NOTICE OF SALE

OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

JOHN R. CURRY, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated March 2, 2022, the following legally described real property situated in Pierce County, Washington:

Lot 10, Block 9, Cedarview, Town of Bonney Lake, according to plat recorded in Book 24 of Plats at Page 59, in Pierce County, Washington.

Together with a 1959 Universal Tare Cruiser Mobile Home,

#S5552CK7770

Tax Parcel No. 2947002460

and commonly known as

9501 209th Street East,

Bonney Lake, Washington 98391.

An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the property for $123,300.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than March 18, 2022, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated February 18, 2022, and the Addendum dated March 1, 2022. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 3rd day of March, 2022.

/s/ Thomas R. McKee Thomas R. McKee,

Personal Representative

Tuell & Young, P.S.

Attorneys for Estate

1457 S. Union Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-759-0070

IDX-949930

March 7, 2022