No. 22-4-00039-34-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-00039-34

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.020, 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THURSTON COUNTY

FAMILY AND JUVENILE COURT

In Re the Estate of:

GLORIA J.R. MARSELLIS, Deceased.

1. Personal Representative. The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate.

2. Creditor Claims. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of:

(1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice.

3. Scope of Bar to Claims. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: January 13, 2022

Personal Representative: BRET A. ANDERSON

Attorney for Personal Representative: Lauren A. Pitman, WSBA #36866

Address for Mailing or Service:

1235 – 4th Avenue E, Suite 200,

Olympia, WA 98506

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Thurston County Superior Court No. 22-4-00039-34 IDX-946711

January 13, 20, 27, 2022