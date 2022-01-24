No. 22-4-00013-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.020, 030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF DONALD EDWARD HAMILTON

Deceased. The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claims in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication: January 24, 2022

Personal Representative: Ronald Hamilton

Attorney for Personal Representative: Dan Platter

Address for Mailing or Service: 510 E. Main, Suite F, Puyallup WA 98372

Court of Probate Proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma WA 98402

Cause No. 22-4-00013-1

Dated this 20th day of January, 2022.

Submitted by:

s/Dan Platter Attorney for Estate of Donald Edward Hamilton

WSBA 19174

510 E Main, Suite F

Puyallup, WA 98372

(253) 840-1253 – office

(253)770-0144 – fax

dan@platterlaw.com

IDX-947263

January 24, 31, February 7, 2022