No. 22-3-01491-1

SUMMONS SERVED BY PUBLICATION (SMPB)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re:

Petitioner:

ANTHONY MONTOYA

And Respondent:

JANETH H. MOLINA

Summons Served by Publication

To: Janeth Molina

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Petition for Establishment of De Facto Parentage. You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: November 2, 2022. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for. 2. Fill out a Response on this form: Response to Petition for De Facto Parentage, FL Parentage 332

You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

930 Tacoma Ave. S.

Tacoma, WA 98402

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

Date: October 31, 2022

/s/Ron B. Nerio, WSBA No. 50653 I agree to accept legal papers for this case at:

Jamie Walker Family Law

621 Pacific Ave. Ste. 109

Tacoma, WA 98405

Email (if applicable): rnerio@jwalkerfamilylaw.com and mweaver@jwalkerfamilylaw.com

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the state of Washington.

IDX-966096

November 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, December 7, 2022