No. 22-3-00396-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re the marriage of:

DEBRA KAY EAGLE,

Petitioner,

and

LLEWELLYN DOUGLAS EAGLE

Respondent.

The State of Washington, To: LLEWELLYN DOUGLAS EAGLE, Respondent

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 4th day of May, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the petition of the petitioner DEBRA KAY EAGLE and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for petitioner DEBRA KAY EAGLE at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the petition, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action being to obtain a divorce order granting a dissolution of the marital community between Llewellyn Douglas Eagle and petitioner.

Signed /s/ Phillip A. Curiale

CURIALE HOSTNIK, PLLC

Phillip A. Curiale, WSBA #52226

6915 Lakewood Dr W, Suite A-1

Tacoma, WA 98467

Pierce County, Washington

253-475-4200

IDX-953844

May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1, 8, 2022