No. 22-3-00396-0
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
(60 DAYS)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In re the marriage of:
DEBRA KAY EAGLE,
Petitioner,
and
LLEWELLYN DOUGLAS EAGLE
Respondent.
The State of Washington, To: LLEWELLYN DOUGLAS EAGLE, Respondent
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 4th day of May, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the petition of the petitioner DEBRA KAY EAGLE and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for petitioner DEBRA KAY EAGLE at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the petition, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action being to obtain a divorce order granting a dissolution of the marital community between Llewellyn Douglas Eagle and petitioner.
Signed /s/ Phillip A. Curiale
CURIALE HOSTNIK, PLLC
Phillip A. Curiale, WSBA #52226
6915 Lakewood Dr W, Suite A-1
Tacoma, WA 98467
Pierce County, Washington
253-475-4200
IDX-953844
May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1, 8, 2022