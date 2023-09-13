No. 22-2-10689-7

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

JAMES Z. CARLSON and JANE DOE CARLSON, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners; JOHN DOE and JANE DOE, unknown occupants of the subject real property; WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: JAMES Z. CARLSON and JANE DOE CARLSON, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners; JOHN DOE and JANE DOE, unknown occupants of the subject real property; WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 13th day of September, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, Riviera Community Club Inc., a Washington nonprofit corporation, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Riviera Community Club Inc., at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The objective of the action is to foreclose a lien for delinquent assessments which have accrued against Lot 34, of Lake Josephine Riviera No. 12, pursuant to the Declaration of Covenants for Riviera Community Club Inc. The real property address for Lot 34, of Lake Josephine Riviera No. 12 is 12007 Wapato Road, Anderson Island, Pierce County, Washington 98303 (hereinafter, “Lot”). Defendant James Z. Carlson and Jane Doe Carlson, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners are the record owners of the Lot. Defendant Washington Department of Social and Health Services may claim some right title, lien, interest or estate in the real property located at 12007 Wapato Road, Anderson Island, Washington 98303. Defendants John Doe and Jane Doe are unknown occupants of the subject real property. Plaintiff seeks judgment against said Defendants as stated in its Complaint.

DATED this 11th day of September, 2023.

STRICHARTZ ASPAAS PLLC

/s/Rohana Fines, WSBA No. 26462

Jennifer L. Aspaas, WSBA No. 26303

Attorneys for Plaintiff Riviera Community Club Inc., a Washington nonprofit corporation

200 First Avenue West, Suite 260

Seattle, WA 98119-4219

206.388.0600

IDX-983926

September 13, 20, 27, October 4, 11, 18, 2023