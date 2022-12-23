No. 22-2-09941-6

CIVIL SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

The Money Source Inc.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JUDITH A. SCHRYVER; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF KENNETH G. SCHRYVER; TERESA ROLLINS; STEVEN SCHRYVER; DAVID BRASSFIELD; RHODODENDRON PARK MAINTENANCE CO.; JOHN AND/OR JANE DOE, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS/CO-HABITANTS OF THE SUBJECT PREMISES

Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANTS: Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Kenneth G. Schryver

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY!

A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled Court by The Money Source Inc., Plaintiff. Plaintiff’s claim is stated in the written Complaint, a copy of which is on file at the Pierce County Courthouse. You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff. The object of the complaint is to foreclose a deed of trust dated June 18, 2019 and recorded as Instrument No. 201907010077 given by Kenneth G Schryver and Judith A Schryver, husband and wife on property commonly known as 11516 205th Avenue E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 and legally described as: LOT 354 OF PLAT OF RHODODENDRON PARK NO. 2, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN VOLUME 32 OF PLATS, PAGES 3 THROUGH 7, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

The complaint seeks to foreclose and terminate all interest of Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Kenneth G. Schryver and all other interests in the property.

The “motion” or “answer” (or “reply”) must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. The date of first publication of the summons is December 23, 2022.

If you are in the active military service of the United States, or believe that you may be entitled to protection of the SCRA, please contact our office. If you do not contact us, we will report to the court that we do not believe that you are protected under the SCRA.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Washington State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.wsba.org or by calling (206) 443-9722 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Washington at (800) 945-9722.

Attorneys for Plaintiff,

JANEWAY LAW FIRM, LLC

By: /s/ James A. Craft James A Craft WSBA#47763

[jcraft@janewaylaw.com]

1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255, Vancouver, WA 98683

(360) 260-2253; Fax (360) 260-2285

December 23, 30, 2022, January 6, 13, 20, 27, 2023