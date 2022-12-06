No. 22-2-09569-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

CHEN CHI WU and CHEN SHU-HUI WU, husband and wife; and MENG-CHIN WU, as a separate estate,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

ROBERT D. HARTWIG and LOIS S. HARTWIG, husband and wife; JOHN GILCHRIST NELSON, as his separate estate; and THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF HELEN L. NELSON, deceased; and their heir, successors, and assigns,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendants JOHN GILCHRIST NELSON, THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF HELEN L. NELSON, and any and all other parties known or unknown claiming any right or interest in the below described real property,

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after December 6, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs CHEN CHI WU, CHEN SHU-HUI WU and MENG-CHIN WU and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of this action is the omission of Parcel No. 0219132008 from the Statutory Warranty Deed recorded in Pierce County under recording number 9109260126 and whether Plaintiffs are entitled to a judgment quieting title in the subject property. Dated this 2nd day of December 2022.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Matthew Link Matthew Link, WSBA #46659

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3855

IDX-967899

December 6, 13, 20, 27, 2022, January 3, 10, 2023