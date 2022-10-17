No. 22-2-09502-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IRVING F. FITTING,

Plaintiff,

v.

ALL VALLEY ACCEPTANCE COMPANY; all unknown persons or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendants.

TO: All Valley Acceptance Company

AND TO: all unknown persons or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to it, within sixty (60) days after the 17th day of October, 2022, and defend the action for Declaratory Judgment in Pierce County, Washington and answer the Complaint of Irving F. Fitting (“Plaintiff’). You are asked to serve a copy of your Answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiff at its office stated below. In case of your failure to do so judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint which has been filed with the Cleric of the Court. The Plaintiff seeks to be named Legal Owner of the personal property described in the Complaint and located in Pierce County, Washington which has the following legal description:

MAKE: ARDMORE; MODEL: MODULINE; YEAR: 1987; AND VIN NO. 18951 Tax Parcel No.: 5000029385

DATED this 13th Day of October, 2022.

/s/Stephen A. Burnham, WSBA #13270 Attorney for Plaintiff

CAMPBELL BARNETT PLLC 317 South Meridian

Puyallup, Washington 98371

253-848-3513

IDX-965037

October 17, 24, 31, November 7, 14, 21, 2022