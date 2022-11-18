No.: 22-2-09458-9

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

DONALD K. ZETTERVALL and MILISSA A. ROCK, husband and wife; CHERILYN K. SCHEER and CARLETON E. SCHEER, husband and wife; DAVID D. ROTHS and DEBRA E. ROTHS, husband and wife; JOSHUA F. DOTSON and TAMARA A. DOTSON, husband and wife; ANTHONY N. CECCHI and SANDRA K. CECCHI, husband and wife; ROBERT W. PALMER and ELIZABETH A. BOTTUM, husband and wife,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

CHERI BRACALE and JOHN DOE BRACALE, wife and husband,

Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANTS:

CHERI BRACALE and JOHN DOE BRACALE

12918 – 62nd Ave. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332

YOU, AND EACH OF YOU, are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 18th day of November, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court and answer the COMPLAINT TO QUIET TITLE of the Plaintiffs and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiffs at the office below stated; and, in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demands of the COMPLAINT TO QUIET TITLE in this action which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The object of this action is to quiet title in the Bracale Well, a/k/a Jones 154 Well.

DATED this 16 day of November, 2022.

Gordon & Alvestad, PLLC

By: /s/L. PAUL ALVESTAD , WSBA #10892

Attorney for Plaintiffs

7191 Wagner Way, Suite 202,

Gig Harbor, WA 98335 IDX-967034

November 18, 23, December 2, 9, 16, 23, 2022