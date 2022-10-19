No. 22-2-09276-4

SUMMONS [60 DAY]

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

BLUETAC PUBLIC SAFETY, LLC, doing business as WASHINGTON PROTECTION SERVICES, a Washington limited liability company, Plaintiff vs.

RAYMOND RESTREPO, an individual, Defendant.

The State of Washington to the said defendant RAYMOND RESTREPO, an individual:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 19th day of October, 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, BLUETAC PUBLIC SAFETY, LLC, doing business as WASHINGTON PROTECTION SERVICES, a Washington limited liability company, and serve a copy of the your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff BLUETAC PUBLIC SAFETY, LLC, doing business as WASHINGTON PROTECTION SERVICES, a Washington limited liability company, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action is for breach of a contract for private security services entered into by Fargo Electrical Inc., a dissolved corporation of which you are the sole principal.

/s/Trevor N. White, Plaintiff’s Attorneys

DAVIES PEARSON, P.C.

PO BOX 16575

TACOMA, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON 98402

IDX-965194

October 19, 26, November 2, 9, 16, 23, 2022