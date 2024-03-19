No. 22-2-09130-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB, INC., a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

PATSY WEBB CONN a/k/a PATSY RUTH CONN and JOHN DOE CONN, wife and husband or state registered domestic partners; ESTATE of PATSY WEBB CONN, deceased; ERIC CHRISTOPHER CONN and JANE DOE CONN, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners, heirs of PATSY WEBB CONN; UNKNOWN HEIRS and DEVISEES of PATSY WEBB CONN; JOHN DOE and JANE DOE, unknown occupants of the subject real property; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: Patsy Webb Conn aka Patsy Ruth Conn and the Estate of Patsy Webb Conn, and the unknown heirs and devisees of Patsy Webb Conn, and all other persons or parties unknown in possession of or claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the property described in the Complaint herein.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, which date was March 19, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled Court, and answer the Amended Complaint of the Plaintiff and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, at its office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Amended Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court.

Nature of the action is foreclosure of real property.

DATED this 19 day of March, 2024.

SMITH ALLING, PS

/s/ Kelly DeLaat-Maher Kelly DeLaat-Maher

WSBA No. 26201

Attorney for Plaintiff

IDX-993331

March 19, 26, April 2, 9, 16, 23, 2024