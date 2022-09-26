NO 22-2-08968-2

SUMMONS by PUBLICATION

(60 DAY)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ROXANNE BALLINGER, an unmarried person,

Plaintiffs,

v.

WAYNE N. JACOBS and NOREEN M. JACOBS, husband and wife; THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF WAYNE N. JACOBS, THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF NOREEN M. JACOBS; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST; LIEN OR ESTATE IN PIERCE COUNTY TAX PARCEL NO. 6995323060 OR PIERCE COUNTY TAX PARCEL NO. 6995323050, TOGETHER WITH THE 1976 MOBILE HOME SERIAL NO. 9-2489 LOCATED THEREON,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

TO: WAYNE N. JACOBS and NOREEN M. JACOBS, husband and wife

AND TO: THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF WAYNE N. JACOBS

AND TO: THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF NOREEN M. JACOBS

AND TO all unknown parties with any claim or purported interest in the property located in the County of PIERCE and State of Washington and legally described as follows:

LOT 306, PRAIRIE RIDGE NO. 4, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 37 OF PLATS AT PAGES 37 TO 44, INCLUSIVE, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Pierce County tax parcel number 6995323060

Situs Address: 13806 Prairie Ridge Drive E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

And

LOT 305, PRAIRIE RIDGE NO. 4, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 37 OF PLATS AT PAGES 37 TO 44, INCLUSIVE, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Pierce County tax parcel number 6995323050

Situs Address: 13802 Prairie Ridge Drive E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391, together with a 1976 Gilbraltar mobile home, serial number 9-2489 located thereon

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED TO APPEAR within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit: Within sixty (60) days after the 26th day of September, 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of Said Court.

This is an action for quiet title and the relief sought is quiet title in the Plaintiff, ROXANNE BALLINGER, an unmarried person, in the above referenced property; for plaintiffs costs and disbursements; and for such other relief as the court finds just and proper.

DATED this 22 day of September, 2022.

/s/SHANNON KRAFT, WSBA# 23547 Attorney for Plaintiffs

FILE WITH:

Clerk of the

Pierce County Superior Court County City Building

930 Tacoma Avenue South, RM 110

Tacoma, WA 98204-2177

SERVE ON:

THE KRAFT LAW GROUP, PS 8910 Main St E, Suite A

Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Telephone: (253) 863-3366 IDX-963637

September 26, October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2022