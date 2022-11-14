No. 22-2-08959-3

SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

WEST TAPPS MAINTENANCE CO., a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

GREG A. TOOP, and ALL OTHER OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE FOLLOWING SAID DEFENDANTS: GREG A. TOOP, AND ALL OTHER OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 14th day of November, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff WEST TAPPS MAINTENANCE CO., and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiff, LAUREL LAW GROUP, PLLC, at their address below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of Plaintiff’s Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is an action to collect monies owed and to foreclose Plaintiff’s lien against the residential real property commonly known as 18001 41st St. Ct. E, Lake Tapps, Washington 98391, which property is more fully described in Plaintiff’s Complaint.

Dated this 9th day of November 2022.

LAUREL LAW GROUP, PLLC

By: /s/J. David Huhs

J. David Huhs, WSBA #37990

Attorneys for Plaintiff

5806 119th Ave SE, Suite A #288 Bellevue, King County, WA 98006

IDX-966617

November 14, 21, 28, December 5, 12, 19, 2022