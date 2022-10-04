No. 22-2-08916-0

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

DOUGLAS A. HUNTINGTON, Plaintiff, v.

PIERCE COMMERCIAL BANK, a Washington corporation, Defendant.

The State of Washington to the said PIERCE COMMERCIAL BANK, a Washington corporation:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 4th day of October, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff DOUGLAS A. HUNTINGTON and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff DOUGLAS A. HUNTINGTON at their office below stated; and in case of your failure do to do, judgement will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action is Pierce County parcel number:

752500-0014.

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

Jeffrey M. Allen

Nelson & Allen, P.S.

102 N Meridian Puyallup, WA 98371

253-845-8895

IDX-964098

October 4, 11, 18, 25, November 1, 8, 2022