NO. 22-2-08506-7

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

DANIEL I. MCDONOUGH,

Plaintiff,

vs. A. WILLIAM NELSON and JEAN K. NELSON, husband and wife; PAUL M. HIRSH and CHARLOTTE L. HIRSH, husband and wife; JOHN A. ROREM and DORIS H. ROREM, husband and wife; THOMAS LESLIE RUTHERFORD; ARTHUR B. VEGH and CATHLEEN J. VEGH, husband and wife; WILLIAM R. NELSON; JOHN DOES 1-10 and JANE DOES 1 10

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: A. WILLIAM NELSON, JEAN K. NELSON AND ALL UNKNOWN INDIVIDUALS WHO MAY BE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF A. WILLIAM NELSON AND JEAN K. NELSON

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 6th day of September, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff DANIEL I. MCDONOUGH, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiff, Michael M.K. Hemphill and Roberts Johns & Hemphill, PLLC, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

This is an action to quiet title in real property located in Pierce County, Washington in which the defendants may have or claim an interest. The relief demanded in the Complaint is to quiet title in favor of the Plaintiff and exclude the Defendants and anyone claiming under the Defendants from any interest or lien therein. DATED this 1st day of September, 2022.

ROBERTS JOHNS & HEMPHILL, PLLC

/s/ Michael M.K. Hemphill, WSBA No. 27340

Attorneys for Plaintiff

7525 Pioneer Way, Suite 202

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

IDX-962272

September 6, 13, 20, 27, October 4, 11, 2022