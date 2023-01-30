No. 22-2-07908-3-Summons

No. 22-2-07908-3

In the superior court of the State of Washington for the county of Pierce

WARNER ROBINSON, a minor child, and DEVIN and REBA ROBINSON, a married couple on behalf of themselves and as Litigation Guardian Ad Litems for the minor child, Plaintiff, vs. MILESTONE AT HUDSON HEIGHTS, LLC, a dissolved Washington state limited liability company; HUDSON HEIGHTS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, a dissolved Washington state non-profit corporation; THE MILESTONE COMPANIES, LLC, a Washington limited liability company; KAYNO NOMURA, a single individual; NAOMI NOMURA, a single individual; KAHNORA NOMURA, a single individual; DOES 1-10, inclusively, and DOE CORPORATIONS 1-10, inclusively

Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said KAYNO NOMURA, NAOMI NOMURA, and KAHNORA NOMURA.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 30th day of January, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs WARNER, DEVIN and REBA ROBINSON, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for ROBINSON plaintiffs their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action regards injuries Warner Robinson sustained from a dog that was harbored at the Nomuras’ residence.

Lawrence Kahn Law Group, P.S., Plaintiff’s Attorneys.

14240 Interurban Ave S Ste B-132

Tukwila, WA 98168

King County

Washington.

IDX-970441

January 30, February 6, 13, 21, 27, March 6, 2023