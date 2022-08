NO. 22-2-07666-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT, STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

IRMGARD BATTELL, an unmarried woman,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

BATTELL AND SONS WELL DRILLING; and HERBERT RAMSAY BATTELL and FRANCES BOARDMAN BATTELL, husband and wife, both deceased, and the heirs and devisees of HERBERT RAMSAY BATTELL and FRANCES BOARDMAN BATTELL; and HERBERT BLYTHE BATTELL, deceased, and the heirs and devisees of HERBERT BLYTHE BATTELL; and JUANA DORTHEA BEAL, formerly known as JUANA DORTHEA SAGNELLA, formerly known as JUANA DORTHEA BATTELL, married; and DAVID R. BATTELL and JANE DOE BATTELL, husband and wife, and the marital community comprised thereof; and EUGENE T. BATTELL and JEAN R. DOYLE, husband and wife, both deceased, and the heirs and devisees of EUGENE T. BATTELL and JEAN R. DOYLE; and HERBERT BLYTHE BATTELL, JR. and JANE DOE BATTELL, husband and wife, and the marital community comprised thereof; and ANY AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN THROUGH ANY DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S):

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, which date was August 24, 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, IRMGARD BATTELL, an unmarried woman, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER, at his office below stated. In case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said court.

The purpose of the action is to adjudicate and determine that the Defendants have no interest in the following described real property, the Defendants’ interest, if any, having been acquired by the Plaintiff by quiet title:

More commonly known as:

4318 – 200th Street East, Spanaway, Pierce County, Washington, 98387

More particularly described as follows:

PARCEL A: THE EAST 165 FEET OF THE WEST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 18, NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF THE W.M. EXCEPT THE NORTH 30 FEET FOR COUNTY ROAD. AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF THE W.M.; THENCE ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION NORTH 86° 22’ 33” WEST 666.64 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG THE EAST LINE OF THE EAST 165 FEET OF THE WEST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SUBDIVISION AND AN EXISTING CHAIN-LINK FENCE SOUTH 01° 39’ 06” WEST 849.46 FEET; THENCE NORTH 86° 22’ 33” WEST 60.04 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 86° 22’ 33” WEST 72.40 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01° 39’ 06” WEST 137.09 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 86° 22’ 33” EAST 72.40 FEET; THENCE NORTH 01° 30’ 06” EAST 137.09 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. Tax Parcel No.: 0318013080

PARCEL B: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF THE W.M.; THENCE ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION NORTH 86° 22’ 33” WEST 666.64 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG THE EAST LINE OF THE EAST 165 FEET OF THE WEST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SUBDIVISION AND AN EXISTING CHAIN-LINK FENCE SOUTH 01° 39’ 06” WEST 849.46 FEET; THENCE NORTH 86° 22’ 33” WEST 60.04 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 86° 22’ 33” WEST 72.40 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01° 39’ 06” WEST 137.09 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 86° 22’ 33” EAST 72.40 FEET; THENCE NORTH 01° 30’ 06” EAST 137.09 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. Tax Parcel No.: 0318013081

DATED this 19th day of August, 2022.

HAMMERMASTER LAW OFFICES, PLLC

/s/ DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER

WSBA #22267

Attorney for Plaintiff

1207 Main Street, Sumner, WA 98390

(253) 863-5115

IDX-961396

August 24, 31, September 7, 14, 21, 28, 2022