No. 22-2-06672-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ANGELA CEASER and RAY CEASER, a married couple,

Plaintiffs,

v.

FIRST CHOICE GENERAL CONTRACTOR LLC, a Washington limited liability company; ATLANTIC SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Surety upon its Bond No. 810005334; CHRISTIAN AMOND-DIAZ, an individual; and DERRICK HARRIS, an individual,

Defendants.

TO: DERRICK HARRIS

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 6th day of April, 2023, and defend the aboveentitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiffs, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs, at the office below stated, and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

Plaintiffs have file this lawsuit for breach of contract and unjust enrichment for Defendants’ failure to perform contractor services to Plaintiff at 8806 Lake Steilacoom Pt Rd SW, Lakewood, Washington.

DATED this 4th day of April, 2023.

LEDGER SQUARE LAW, P.S.

By: s/ Jason M. Whalen

Jason M. Whalen, WSBA #22195

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Ledger Square Law, P.S.

710 Market Street

Tacoma, WA 98402

253-327-1900

IDX-974612

April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 2023